McLaren's new limited-run model under the 'Ultimate Series' range, codenamed BC-03, has been spied testing. Likely to be called the Sabre, its production will reportedly be limited to just 15 units worldwide. As for the highlights, the hypercar will have a sharp design and is expected to draw power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine mated to two electric motors. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors McLaren Sabre: At a glance

As per the spy images, the Sabre will have sleek headlights, a wide air dam, and two air vents on the muscular-looking bonnet. The hypercar will be flanked by half-cut windows, sleek ORVMs, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and air ducts behind the doors. On the rear, it will have a centrally-mounted exhaust, a high-set wing, a large diffuser, and air intakes on the engine cover.

Information Power and performance

The McLaren Sabre is expected to draw power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that will come mated to a pair of electric motors. The hybrid powertrain is likely to deliver 1,134hp of maximum power and 1,275Nm of peak torque.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details regarding the interiors of McLaren Sabre are currently available. However, it should offer a premium 2-seater cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle should also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All the standard safety features, including multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera will also be present.

Information What about the availability?