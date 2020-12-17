Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 07:41 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
McLaren's new limited-run model under the 'Ultimate Series' range, codenamed BC-03, has been spied testing. Likely to be called the Sabre, its production will reportedly be limited to just 15 units worldwide.
As for the highlights, the hypercar will have a sharp design and is expected to draw power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine mated to two electric motors.
Here's our roundup.
As per the spy images, the Sabre will have sleek headlights, a wide air dam, and two air vents on the muscular-looking bonnet.
The hypercar will be flanked by half-cut windows, sleek ORVMs, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and air ducts behind the doors.
On the rear, it will have a centrally-mounted exhaust, a high-set wing, a large diffuser, and air intakes on the engine cover.
The McLaren Sabre is expected to draw power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that will come mated to a pair of electric motors. The hybrid powertrain is likely to deliver 1,134hp of maximum power and 1,275Nm of peak torque.
No details regarding the interiors of McLaren Sabre are currently available. However, it should offer a premium 2-seater cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The vehicle should also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
All the standard safety features, including multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera will also be present.
The official pricing and availability details of the McLaren Sabre will be announced at the time of launch. However, production of the hypercar will reportedly be limited to just 15 units and the price-tag is likely to be well into seven figures.
