Tata Motors is expected to launch the HBX compact SUV in India in early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming crossover has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key features. As per the images, the HBX will offer an integrated spoiler, dual-tone alloy wheels, a 'floating' infotainment touchscreen panel, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata HBX: At a glance

The Tata HBX will have an eye-catching look, featuring a tri-arrow grille, a stocky faux skid plate, and a split headlight arrangement with sleek LED DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, chunky wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear section will get a roof-mounted spoiler, a window washer as well as wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Tata HBX will have a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Tata HBX will offer a 5-seater cabin with a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, square-shaped AC vents, and an engine start-stop button. It will also pack a 7-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, the SUV is expected to get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and a parking camera.

Information What about the price?