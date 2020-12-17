Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 06:25 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Tata Motors is expected to launch the HBX compact SUV in India in early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming crossover has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key features.
As per the images, the HBX will offer an integrated spoiler, dual-tone alloy wheels, a 'floating' infotainment touchscreen panel, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.
Here's our roundup.
The Tata HBX will have an eye-catching look, featuring a tri-arrow grille, a stocky faux skid plate, and a split headlight arrangement with sleek LED DRLs.
On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, chunky wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels.
The rear section will get a roof-mounted spoiler, a window washer as well as wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights.
Under the hood, the Tata HBX will have a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Inside, the Tata HBX will offer a 5-seater cabin with a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, square-shaped AC vents, and an engine start-stop button.
It will also pack a 7-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features.
For safety, the SUV is expected to get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and a parking camera.
The official pricing and availability details of the Tata HBX will be revealed at the time of launch, which is likely to happen early next year. However, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 5 lakh.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.