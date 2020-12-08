In what qualifies as a historic benchmark, the total value of all stocks listed in the world trumped the $100 trillion mark last week. On December 5, the global market capitalization stood at $100.5 trillion. In March, the global m-cap fell to $61.6 trillion, a number not seen since 2016. A steep recovery of nearly 63% has been noticed since that month.

Details US has an m-cap of $41.6 trillion

The US is leading the race as the value of its stocks were pegged at $41.6 trillion, when trading closed last week. China's m-cap stood at $10.7 trillion and India's at $2.4 trillion. Japan's m-cap grew from $6.3 trillion to almost $6.8 trillion, but its share in the global picture went from 7.2% to a little over 6.7%.

Reason Tech companies like Facebook, Apple, led the surge

Tech stocks, like Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, and Microsoft, in the US are believed to have played a major role in this spike. At the beginning of the year, the share of the US was 39.5%. The country now leads the global market cap table with over 41.6% share. China went from 8.4% at the beginning of the year to 10.7% now.

Canada Canada unseated Saudi Arabia to take the eighth position