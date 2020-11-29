Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli scripted another record in the game. The 32-year-old batsman has become the fastest to 22,000 international runs. Kohli achieved this feat during the second ODI between Australia and India on Sunday at the SCG. The ODI legend scored a superb 89-run knock for India in their pursuit of 390. Here are further details.

22k runs Kohli gets to 22,000 international runs in 418th match

Kohli broke the 22,000-run barrier in his 418th match across formats. He has raced to 22,011 runs. Notably, Kohli has become the eighth batsman overall and the third Indian to surpass 22,000 international runs. He is the only one with a fifty-plus average among these eight players. The Indian batting stalwart registered his 105th career fifty as well.

ODI records Kohli achieves these ODI records in the second ODI

Kohli brought up his 59th ODI fifty. He has raced to 11,977 ODI runs at 59.29. Kohli became just the third Indian to surpass the 2,000-run mark against Australia in ODIs. He has amassed 2,020 runs against the Aussies at 54.59. This was Kohli's ninth fifty against Australia. He also became the joint second-fastest to 2,000 ODI runs against Australia (40 innings).

Information Breaking down Kohli's 22,000 runs in international cricket

Kohl has amassed 7,240 runs in Test cricket at 57.68. He has racked up 27 hundreds and 22 fifties. He has also scored 2,794 runs in 82 T20Is at 50.80. As mentioned above, he has scored 11,977 ODI runs.