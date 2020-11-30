Last updated on Nov 30, 2020, 01:47 am
Written by Siddhant Pandey
India on Sunday reported roughly 39,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 94.3 lakh cases.
Meanwhile, at least 400 more fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 1,37,196.
Among the worst-hit states, daily infections declined in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, while Gujarat, Kerala, and Rajasthan saw a high rise in infections.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 93,92,920 COVID-19 cases, including 1,36,696 deaths, 4,53,956 active cases, and 88,02,267 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 94,32,037 cases and 1,37,196 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 88.4 lakh.
Maharashtra: 18,20,059 total cases, 47,071 deaths, 16,80,926 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,83,899 total cases, 11,765 deaths, 8,47,612 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,67,683 total cases, 6,988 deaths, 8,52,298 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,80,505 total cases, 11,703 deaths, 7,57,750 recoveries.
Kerala: 5,99,600 total cases, 2,223 deaths, 5,32,658 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,66,648 total cases, 9,066 deaths, 5,22,491 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,41,873 total cases, 7,742 deaths, 5,09,556 recoveries.
Kerala reported a huge spike of 5,643 new cases, while 4,906 more people tested positive in Delhi.
In West Bengal, daily infections declined to 3,367. The state's tally has now reached 4,80,813, which includes 8,376 deaths and 4,48,032 recoveries.
Gujarat reported a staggering 1,564 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,08,278. 3,969 patients have died in the state while 1,89,420 have recovered.
Rajasthan reported 2,518 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,65,386, which includes 2,292 deaths and 2,34,336 recoveries.
Haryana's tally climbed to 2,32,522 with 1,809 new cases. The death toll is 2,401, while 2,11,216 patients have recovered.
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu reported 5,544, 2,036, and 1,459 new cases respectively.
Daily infections declined to 1,291 in Karnataka, while Andhra Pradesh reported 620 new cases.
