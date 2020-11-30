India on Sunday reported roughly 39,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 94.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, at least 400 more fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 1,37,196.

Among the worst-hit states, daily infections declined in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, while Gujarat, Kerala, and Rajasthan saw a high rise in infections.

Here are more updates.