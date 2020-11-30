As much as 18,065 kilometers of railway line has been electrified under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government between 2014 and 2020, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Sunday.
The country witnessed a significant jump of 371% in the growth rate of the electrification process of railway lines, as compared to the previous six years.
'Railways achieved many milestones toward infrastructure development'
Making the announcement, Goyal wrote on Twitter, "Under PM Modi ji's leadership, Railways has achieved many milestones towards infrastructure development. Electrified 18,065 km of railway line in 2014-20."
"Electrification of railway tracks increased by 371 per cent during 2014-20 as compared to 2008-14," he added.
He also attached some infographics, highlighting the achievements of the railway sector.