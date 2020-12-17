India lost control in a poor third session against Australia, losing three wickets to end Day 1 of the first Test at 233/6. The visitors chose to bat first in the ongoing Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval and managed 41/2 in the first session. They rallied back in the second session and looked in control from there on. However, the Aussies hit back.

Partnership Kohli and Rahane build a solid 88-run stand

India were 107/3 at the end of the second session and looked set once Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane found control. The two put up a solid 88-run stand for the fourth wicket and played a positive brand of cricket. The partnership was huge in the context of India's innings. They played some glorious strokes and punished the bad balls.

Mix-up Poor judgement from Rahane costs Kohli his wicket

Kohli (74) batted sensibly and worked hard for his runs. He found good company from Rahane (43) as they looked in control ahead of the new ball which was due in a few minutes. However, a mix-up resulted in a run-out, with Rahane bailing out after Kohli responded to his call. Kohli was seen storming back into the pavilion.

India India lose control as Australia end on a high

Rahane then needed to show his temperament and carry on, however, a poor shot saw him be adjudged LBW off Mitchell Starc's bowling. Hanuma Vihari was also out LBW after being stuck on the crease. Hazlewood's length delivery saw the ball move in slightly. Vihari was beaten all ends up. From 188/3, India were soon reduced to 206/6.

