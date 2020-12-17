Australia have started strongly against India on Day 1 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. In this Day-Night Test, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc gave the Aussies a perfect start by dismissing Prithvi Shaw off the second ball. Team India showed resistance after that, but Pat Cummins got the timely wicket of Mayank Agarwal. India have lost two wickets in the first session.

Shaw Shaw disappoints for India as opportunity goes begging

There were questions all around when Team India named opener Prithvi Shaw in the playing XI on Wednesday over Shubman Gill. Shaw, who has been battling poor form of late, was dismissed after pushing the ball loosely away from the body. It was a good length delivery angling away from off and then slightly moving back. Shaw got an inside edge to be bowled.

Team India Pujara grinds it out for Team India

Mayank and Cheteshwar Pujara did the repair work after Shaw's shocking dismissal. The two added 32 runs for the second wicket as Australia kept the pressure on. Mayank scored 17 runs from 40 balls, hitting two fours. Meanwhile, Pujara (17*) played his usual game once again in a pressure situation. Virat Kohli is batting on two as India reached 41/2 at dinner break.

Aussies Australia sensational with the pink ball