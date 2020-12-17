Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 01:28 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Australia have started strongly against India on Day 1 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.
In this Day-Night Test, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc gave the Aussies a perfect start by dismissing Prithvi Shaw off the second ball.
Team India showed resistance after that, but Pat Cummins got the timely wicket of Mayank Agarwal.
India have lost two wickets in the first session.
There were questions all around when Team India named opener Prithvi Shaw in the playing XI on Wednesday over Shubman Gill.
Shaw, who has been battling poor form of late, was dismissed after pushing the ball loosely away from the body.
It was a good length delivery angling away from off and then slightly moving back.
Shaw got an inside edge to be bowled.
Mayank and Cheteshwar Pujara did the repair work after Shaw's shocking dismissal.
The two added 32 runs for the second wicket as Australia kept the pressure on.
Mayank scored 17 runs from 40 balls, hitting two fours.
Meanwhile, Pujara (17*) played his usual game once again in a pressure situation.
Virat Kohli is batting on two as India reached 41/2 at dinner break.
The Aussies were terrific with their approach and didn't give India any room to breathe.
With the visitors scoring just two fours in the first session tells you the impact of the Australian bowlers.
Pat Cummins was the pick of the Aussie bowlers and played a crucial role in getting Mayank's wicket with a peach of a delivery.
Josh Hazlewood bowled well too.
