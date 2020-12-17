Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield to go atop the Premier League 2020-21 standings. Roberto Firmino's last-minute header from Andrew Robertson's corner gave the Reds victory. With this win, Liverpool have opened up a three-point gap over second-placed Spurs. Tottenham will be regretting the missed opportunities in an entertaining match. Earlier, Manchester City were held by West Brom. Here are the records broken.

#LIVTOT How did the match pan out?

Liverpool went ahead when Mohamed Salah's shot took a big deflection off Eric Dier and looped over Hugo Lloris. Spurs were on the back foot but struck with a counter punch seven minutes later when Son Heung-min raced clear to steer the ball past Alisson and equalize for Spurs. Spurs actually had the better chances in the second half but failed to convert them.

Spurs Tottenham's poor run at Anfield continues

Tottenham have won just one of their past 27 Premier League away games against Liverpool (D8 L18). As per Opta, the London giants have only conceded more Premier League goals against Chelsea (102) than they have against Liverpool (97). Tottenham suffered their first Premier League defeat in 12 games this season (W7 D4), since a 0-1 loss to Everton in September.

Stats Son continues his fine form for Spurs

Tottenham's Son has scored 11 goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season. He has matched his goal tally from the entire 2019-20 campaign (11 in 30). Notably, 20 of Tottenham's 25 Premier League goals this season have been scored by either Son (11) or Harry Kane (9). Jose Mourinho has never won away against Jurgen Klopp in six attempts in all competitions.

Numbers Liverpool maintain their brilliant run at Anfield

Liverpool have lost just one of the past 16 Premier League meetings against Tottenham. The Reds have tasted success in all six home league games this season. Notably, they are unbeaten in 66 Premier League home matches. Tottenham registered their first away defeat in the EPL this season. Mohamed Salah now has 86 Premier League goals in 133 appearances.

Twitter Post Some major results witnessed