Last updated on Dec 08, 2020, 12:49 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors is planning to launch a turbo-petrol variant of its Tigor sedan in India sometime in 2021.
In the latest development, a fully-camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted testing on the roads. However, no further details were revealed, other than the steel wheels with full wheel covers.
Under the hood, it is expected to get a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder engine.
Tata Tigor (turbo-petrol) will offer a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille, and smoked headlights with LED DRLs.
The sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and steel/alloy wheels. A beefy bumper, clear-glass LED tail lamps, and a 'Turbo' badge on the boot lid should be present on the rear end.
It should have a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.
The Tata Tigor (turbo-petrol) will draw power from a Tata Nexon-sourced 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, which should generate around 99hp of power and 140Nm of peak torque. The mill should come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The Tata Tigor (turbo-petrol) should have an all-black 5-seater cabin with 'Turbo' badging for the upholstery, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel.
The sedan will house a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
Twin airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer should be present for ensuring the passengers' safety.
In India, the BS6 Tata Tigor sedan starts at Rs. 5.39 lakh for the base-end XE model and goes up to Rs. 7.49 lakh for the range-topping XZA Plus trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). However, the upcoming turbo-petrol model will carry some premium.
