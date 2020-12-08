Tata Motors is planning to launch a turbo-petrol variant of its Tigor sedan in India sometime in 2021. In the latest development, a fully-camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted testing on the roads. However, no further details were revealed, other than the steel wheels with full wheel covers. Under the hood, it is expected to get a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder engine.

Exteriors Tata Tigor (turbo-petrol): At a glance Credits:

Tata Tigor (turbo-petrol) will offer a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille, and smoked headlights with LED DRLs. The sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and steel/alloy wheels. A beefy bumper, clear-glass LED tail lamps, and a 'Turbo' badge on the boot lid should be present on the rear end. It should have a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Tigor (turbo-petrol) will draw power from a Tata Nexon-sourced 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, which should generate around 99hp of power and 140Nm of peak torque. The mill should come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Tata Tigor (turbo-petrol) should have an all-black 5-seater cabin with 'Turbo' badging for the upholstery, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel. The sedan will house a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Twin airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer should be present for ensuring the passengers' safety.

Information What about the pricing?