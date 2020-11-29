Australian batsman Steve Smith was terrific against India in the second ODI on Sunday at the SCG. The star batsman scored a fluent 104 from just 64 balls to help Australia post 389/4 in 50 overs. Notably, this was Smith's second successive ton in the series and a third overall against India. Smith has taken his game into a new level. Here's more.

Smith played another aggressive innings against the Men in Blue at the SCG. The right-handed batsman hit 14 fours and two sixes to deflate the Indian bowlers. He shared a 136-run stand for the third wicket alongside Marnus Labuschagne (70). Earlier, he had slammed 105 in the first ODI as well. He had consumed just 66 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and four sixes.

Smith has been in supreme form against India of late. He has scored five successive fifty-plus scores against India since 2019. In the 2019 World Cup, Smith hit 69. He followed that up with scores of 98 and 131 in January this year. And now he has scored two more tons. He has accumulated 507 runs in this phase at an average of 101.4.

In 20 ODIs, Smith has racked up 1,116 runs against India at an astronomical average of 65.64. He is also the seventh-highest scorer against India for the Aussies. Notably, Smith has five tons and five fifties against India, with a best of 149. He has registered 111 fours and 16 sixes. Smith also has a strike rate of 105.88 against the Indians.

The right-handed batsman has scored 676 runs at home against India at an average of 75.11. In 10 matches, he has already racked up four centuries and a fifty. He has hit 69 fours and 13 sixes on home soil against India and boasts of a strike rate of 119.01. Smith has scored the third fastest ton against India (62 balls) on two occasions.

