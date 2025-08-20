'Makes no sense...': Nikhil Dwivedi backs SRK's National Award win

The 71st National Film Awards , announced on August 1, saw Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan winning the Best Actor award for his performance in Atlee 's Jawan (2023). While many celebrated this achievement, others questioned its validity. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi defended Khan's win and criticized those who doubted the jury's decision.

Jury's decision 'It's absurd to question jury's decision' Dwivedi said, "The National Awards have a jury which always consists of eminent people." "The problem is that a section of people questions everything. Either we should reject each and every award that they have chosen." "We can't say that the jury is right about the five awards but wrong about the rest of the 5 awards. That makes no sense to me."

Criticism 'We must respect jury's decision' He added, "It's not fair to say 'I like this artist and hence, you have chosen correctly' or 'This artist should not have won.' Then, you become the jury!" "This commentary is absurd. I am sure the jury has taken its decision in full wisdom." "These are the people who have been in the world of cinema for years. They must have thought it well and we must respect it."