'Makes no sense...': Nikhil Dwivedi backs SRK's National Award win
What's the story
The 71st National Film Awards, announced on August 1, saw Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan winning the Best Actor award for his performance in Atlee's Jawan (2023). While many celebrated this achievement, others questioned its validity. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi defended Khan's win and criticized those who doubted the jury's decision.
Jury's decision
'It's absurd to question jury's decision'
Dwivedi said, "The National Awards have a jury which always consists of eminent people." "The problem is that a section of people questions everything. Either we should reject each and every award that they have chosen." "We can't say that the jury is right about the five awards but wrong about the rest of the 5 awards. That makes no sense to me."
Criticism
'We must respect jury's decision'
He added, "It's not fair to say 'I like this artist and hence, you have chosen correctly' or 'This artist should not have won.' Then, you become the jury!" "This commentary is absurd. I am sure the jury has taken its decision in full wisdom." "These are the people who have been in the world of cinema for years. They must have thought it well and we must respect it."
Film's impact
About 'Jawan' and National Film Awards
In Jawan, Khan played a double role as Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The plot revolves around Vikram being attacked by the henchmen of villain Kalee Gaikwad (Vijay Sethupathi), leaving him with memory loss. His son Azad is born while he is in prison. Three decades later, Azad becomes a police officer determined to ensure justice is served. The 71st National Film Awards recognized outstanding achievements across various categories including acting, direction, music, and production.