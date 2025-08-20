Faissal Khan says Aamir has always been jealous of him

Actor Faissal Khan, the estranged brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan , has leveled serious allegations against him . In an interview with Hindustan Times, he accused Aamir of using his influence to harm him. "For many years...torture is happening to me by my family. And the torture is not of a small extent," Khan claimed. He also said that his family had once kept him under house arrest and called him a "mad man."

Feud 'People started saying he is jealous...' Khan has largely stayed out of the public eye since the early 2000s, only recently returning to acting. The brothers starred in one film together back in 2000 called Mela. "People started saying he is jealous from you from that time (sic)." "In Mela, my work was appreciated more than his work. That also triggered jealousy and sibling rivalry..." "Between 2003 and 2005, my family instigated him. And he told me to quit acting after Mela."

Allegations Khan's claims about signatory rights Khan alleged that Aamir sought his signatory rights in 2007, which he interpreted as an attempt to strip him of his identity. "Giving up your signatory rights is losing all your rights," he said. "That's when I left the house... I thought that this is total nonsense and I have to fight my family." He also claimed that Aamir used his power to put him on medication and a nursing home against his wishes in 2005.