India had a poor first session against Australia, losing two wickets for 41 runs as the two teams headed for the dinner break on Day 1 of the first Test.
However, the visitors rallied back in the second session after Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli offered resistance.
The duo added a 68-run stand, before Pujara perished.
India went to tea at 107/3.
Pujara, who resumed the second session on an unbeaten 17, showed character.
He scored another 26 runs, hitting two boundaries.
His hard work paid dividends against an Australian team performing well with the ball.
It was vintage Pujara, who didn't look bothered in terms of bolstering his scoring rate.
He used his feet well and stuck around in a 160-ball 43.
Kohli came in during the end of the first session and took his time to settle down in the second.
The Indian cricket team skipper has remained unbeaten in a knock of 36.
Kohli hit four fours and played an important role in stitching a fifty-plus stand alongside Pujara.
He played a controlled innings and needs to bat as long as possible.
Australians stuck to their task of bowling tight and not allowing India any freebies.
Just when Pujara looked to get his grip against Lyon's offerings, the latter stayed true to his line and length.
Pujara had smashed Lyon for two fours and looked comfortable, however, the ace spinner persisted with his lengths and dismissed the Indian batsman.
Aussies pulled the string back once again.
