South African cricketer Quinton de Kock celebrates his birthday as he turned 28 on Thursday. The celebrated wicket-keeper batsman has made his presence felt in the game with consistent performances across formats. De Kock, who is currently the skipper of the Proteas team, played a pivotal role in helping Mumbai Indians win the IPL 2020 crown. Here we look at his career achievements.

Career A look at De Kock's career feats

In 47 Tests, De Kock has amassed 2,934 runs at 39.12. He has registered five hundreds and 21 fifties so far, with a best of 129*. De Kock has also featured in 121 ODI matches, scoring 5,135 runs at an average of 44.65. He has 15 ODI centuries and 25 fifties. In T20Is, he has accumulated 1,303 runs at 31.02.

Test cricket De Kock set to surpass 3,000 career Test runs

Quinny is the 18th-highest run-scorer in Tests for SA. In the upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka, the southpaw can surpass the likes of former Proteas batsmen Herbie Taylor (2,936), Dudley Nourse (2,960) and Neil McKenzie (3,253). Notably, he is just 66 shy of registering the mark of 3,000 Test runs. Quinny could become just the 16th South African player to achieve this milestone.

Records Quinny set to script these limited-overs records as well

De Kock has smashed 590 career ODI fours and is 10 shy of 600. He is set to become only the seventh Proteas player to hit 600-plus fours. The opening batsman (74) is also in line to go past Mark Boucher (81) and JP Duminy (75) in terms of career ODI sixes. He needs 197 T20I runs to register the mark of 1,500.

IPL De Kock's achievements in the Indian Premier League

De Kock, who made his debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019, played a commanding role by scoring 529 runs at 35.26. He was superb once again in IPL 2020, registering 503 runs at 35.92. His contributions helped MI win two successive IPL honors. The former SRH, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore player has scored 1,959 career IPL runs at 31.59.