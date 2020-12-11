Middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls slammed a timely century to rescue New Zealand's innings on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies. He was duly supported by BJ Watling and Daryl Mitchell after the tourists made early inroads. Notably, Tom Latham is leading the hosts in place of Kane Williamson, who is on paternity leave. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

West Indies won the toss and elected to field in order to gain the early edge, in Wellington's testing conditions. Rightly so, the likes of Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, and Alzarri Joseph did the damage, reducing NZ to 148/4. However, Nicholls' unbeaten 117 guided the hosts to 294/6 at stumps. The likes of Watling (30) and Mitchell (42) stepped up with notable contributions. `

Nicholls Nicholls slams his sixth century in Test cricket

Nicholls put up a brilliant display even after the Caribbean seamers made use of the conditions. He scored 117 off 207 balls, a knock that was laced with 15 fours and a six. This resulted in his sixth Test ton and first against West Indies. Interestingly, it was the 100th century registered at the Basin Reserve in the longest format.

Information Third Test century at Basin Reserve

Nicholls slammed his third Test century at Basin Reserve in Wellington. He is now one of the five cricketers to have done so. The elite tally is led by the great Martin Crowe, who has five Test tons on this venue.

Fielding West Indies' sloppy show in the field

WI's sloppy display in the field continued in the second Test too. They dropped Nicholls thrice in a span of 16 overs. In the 28th over, Shamarh Brooks dropped a sitter as the former edged one to first slip. His compatriot also Darren Bravo spilled a regulation catch in the 41st over. A few overs later, he dropped another, a rather difficult one.

Bowlers Gabriel, Holder put WI on top initially