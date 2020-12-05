Last updated on Dec 05, 2020, 01:49 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
New Zealand have played brilliantly in the ongoing first Test against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
After piling up 519/7 in the first innings, the Kiwis provided more impetus after Kane Williamson's double-century.
They dismantled the Windies (138/10) and after having asked them to follow on, have reduced them to 196/6.
NZ are four wickets away from a famous victory.
West Indies started on a watchful note, finishing Day two on 49/0 after the Kiwis thwarted them with the bat.
However, all the hard work was wasted today.
From 53/0, the visitors were reduced to 79/5 and then suffered another collapse to be bowled out for 138.
The Kiwi bowlers were all over them and there was resistance lacking from the Windies batsmen.
Tim Southee led the way for NZ in West Indies' first innings with figures of 4/35 from 19 overs.
With the conditions assisting swing, Southee was accurate with his line and length.
He was rewarded highly for his approach with some brilliant outswinging deliveries.
Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner, despite being known for their short-pitched deliveries, kept pitching the ball full to take advantage.
Windies started poorly in the second innings, with John Campbell getting squared up and nicking the ball behind off Trent Boult.
A poor shot selection by a counter-attacking Darren Bravo saw Neil Wagner gain prominence.
Lack of concentration from there on saw Windies lose wickets in a heap.
The Kiwi pacers hunted them down as Windies were rattled at 89/6.
Windies found something finally after Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph stitched an unbeaten 107-run stand for the seventh wicket.
The two showed if one can dig himself in, there is something one can offer.
Blackwood scored freely in a 98-ball 80*, whereas, Joseph slammed a 73-ball 59*.
They hit nine fours each, besides clearing the fence on three occasions between them.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.