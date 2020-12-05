New Zealand have played brilliantly in the ongoing first Test against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton. After piling up 519/7 in the first innings, the Kiwis provided more impetus after Kane Williamson's double-century. They dismantled the Windies (138/10) and after having asked them to follow on, have reduced them to 196/6. NZ are four wickets away from a famous victory.

Windies Windies have no answer in the first innings

West Indies started on a watchful note, finishing Day two on 49/0 after the Kiwis thwarted them with the bat. However, all the hard work was wasted today. From 53/0, the visitors were reduced to 79/5 and then suffered another collapse to be bowled out for 138. The Kiwi bowlers were all over them and there was resistance lacking from the Windies batsmen.

Kiwi pacers Kiwi pacers excel to bowl out WI for 138

Tim Southee led the way for NZ in West Indies' first innings with figures of 4/35 from 19 overs. With the conditions assisting swing, Southee was accurate with his line and length. He was rewarded highly for his approach with some brilliant outswinging deliveries. Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner, despite being known for their short-pitched deliveries, kept pitching the ball full to take advantage.

Bowling Kiwi pacers keep the magic alive in the second innings

Windies started poorly in the second innings, with John Campbell getting squared up and nicking the ball behind off Trent Boult. A poor shot selection by a counter-attacking Darren Bravo saw Neil Wagner gain prominence. Lack of concentration from there on saw Windies lose wickets in a heap. The Kiwi pacers hunted them down as Windies were rattled at 89/6.

Resistance Blackwood and Joseph provide resistance for Windies