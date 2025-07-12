'Medal for me': 'Panchayat's Sunita Rajwar on negative role backlash

Actor Sunita Rajwar, who recently appeared in the fourth season of Amazon Prime Video 's Panchayat, has been receiving mixed reactions for her performance. While many have praised her acting skills, others have criticized a particular scene where her character, Kranti Devi, makes an inappropriate remark about a pregnant character named Khushboo (played by Tripti Sahu). The backlash has been such that Rajwar's Instagram inbox is filled with abusive messages.

Backlash Rajwar shares details of the abusive messages she is receiving Rajwar spoke about the situation and told HT, "Mujhe log bahut buri-buri gaaliyan de rahe hain, saying: 'How could you make such nasty comments to a pregnant Khushboo?'" "Koi kos raha hai, koi bad-dua de raha hai... My Insta inbox is filled with abuses. But it has boosted my confidence as I feel I played my part convincingly."

Positive spin The actor is taking the negativity in her stride Despite the negativity, Rajwar is taking it all in her stride. She said, "My husband and I were reading the messages and laughing about how innocently people get so involved in a show, despite knowing it's fake." "Later, I am thinking of making a reel based on these comments. Such things are a medal for me as it gives me confidence that I was able to play my role convincingly."

Character defense Rajwar defends her character's actions in 'Panchayat' Rajwar also defended her character's actions in Panchayat. She explained, "In the show, Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) also makes comments on my character liking me with the MLA. In anger, I too do the same." "As Kranti Devi, I was totally convinced about my nasty retaliation, but then, since my role is negative, it looks bad! However, personally, I am not justifying it."