'Medal for me': 'Panchayat's Sunita Rajwar on negative role backlash
What's the story
Actor Sunita Rajwar, who recently appeared in the fourth season of Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat, has been receiving mixed reactions for her performance. While many have praised her acting skills, others have criticized a particular scene where her character, Kranti Devi, makes an inappropriate remark about a pregnant character named Khushboo (played by Tripti Sahu). The backlash has been such that Rajwar's Instagram inbox is filled with abusive messages.
Backlash
Rajwar shares details of the abusive messages she is receiving
Rajwar spoke about the situation and told HT, "Mujhe log bahut buri-buri gaaliyan de rahe hain, saying: 'How could you make such nasty comments to a pregnant Khushboo?'" "Koi kos raha hai, koi bad-dua de raha hai... My Insta inbox is filled with abuses. But it has boosted my confidence as I feel I played my part convincingly."
Positive spin
The actor is taking the negativity in her stride
Despite the negativity, Rajwar is taking it all in her stride. She said, "My husband and I were reading the messages and laughing about how innocently people get so involved in a show, despite knowing it's fake." "Later, I am thinking of making a reel based on these comments. Such things are a medal for me as it gives me confidence that I was able to play my role convincingly."
Character defense
Rajwar defends her character's actions in 'Panchayat'
Rajwar also defended her character's actions in Panchayat. She explained, "In the show, Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) also makes comments on my character liking me with the MLA. In anger, I too do the same." "As Kranti Devi, I was totally convinced about my nasty retaliation, but then, since my role is negative, it looks bad! However, personally, I am not justifying it."
Career
Rajwar is now ready for a real challenge
Rajwar, who has been in the industry for 25 years, further said, "I have seen a time when I had to take a break from acting in the absence of work, so why deny roles when they are coming upfront! Also, being a trained actor, it's my duty to do them differently. " She has also completed shooting for three indie projects and a student film where she has "all experimental roles and even a leading role."