'The Traitors's Anshula Kapoor clarifies 'scripted' rumors
What's the story
Prime Video's The Traitors has quickly become viewers' favourite after its premiere on the streamer.
Among the contestants is Anshula Kapoor, actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, who recently addressed a wave of people asking if the show is scripted.
In a video posted on her Instagram account, she clarified that "not 1% of a script was given to any of the 20 participants."
Behind-the-scenes
How the makers kept the cast in the dark
Kapoor revealed that the production team kept everything under wraps to maintain secrecy.
"We weren't told who our fellow participants would be. When we were flying from Bombay also to shoot for this, I think Elnaz, Ashish ji, Sufi, and Jannat were on my flight."
"To keep it as secret as possible...even during the check-in process at the airport, we were given different slots," she added.
Isolation measures
They were divided into 2 groups
Kapoor also revealed that the makers of the show had divided the 20 participants into two groups, who were staying in different hotels.
"Two days before the filming, they were all sent from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer. And this hotel-while we were getting checked in-they literally were like, 'You will have your phone for like three hours, and then tonight somebody's going to come.' Not just phones, but they took all the electronic equipment."
Filming schedule
Cast was shooting for 16-18 hours a day
Kapoor further revealed that while the episodes of The Traitors are only around an hour long, the contestants were actually shooting for it for about 16 to 18 hours a day.
The show is the Indian version of a popular global reality series, which is co-produced by BBC Studios India and All3Media International. It features celebrities like Uorfi Javed, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, Raftaar, and Apoorva Mukhija, among others.