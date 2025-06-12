The Traitors is set in the iconic Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer.

It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday at 8:00pm. The show will have new episodes every Thursday.

The trailer describes it as a ruthless reality show where 20 players openly betray each other for daily eliminations to compete for a grand prize.

The Traitors is a mind game of strategy and suspicion, where players must uncover and eliminate hidden traitors.