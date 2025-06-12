When and where to watch 'The Traitors' hosted by KJo?
What's the story
Karan Johar's much-anticipated reality show The Traitors will premiere on Amazon Prime Video very soon.
The show, produced by BBC Studios India and based on an international format created by IDTV, delves into trust, betrayal, and social dynamics.
It features a star-studded cast including Johar, Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Harsh Gujral, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmin Bhasin, among others.
Show details
The show is set in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer
The Traitors is set in the iconic Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer.
It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday at 8:00pm. The show will have new episodes every Thursday.
The trailer describes it as a ruthless reality show where 20 players openly betray each other for daily eliminations to compete for a grand prize.
The Traitors is a mind game of strategy and suspicion, where players must uncover and eliminate hidden traitors.
Global success
Based on the British version of 'De Verraders'
This show is inspired by the British version of De Verraders, which has achieved global acclaim and success.
The show was awarded the BAFTA award for Best Reality Program. Its host, Claudia Winkleman, also bagged the BAFTA award for Best Entertainment Performance.
Stay tuned for more updates on The Traitors, whose trailer promises intense drama, hidden agendas, and shocking twists.