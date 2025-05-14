Where to watch 'Campeones,' film that inspired 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
What's the story
Aamir Khan is making his Bollywood comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, a film that has reignited interest in its Spanish original, Campeones.
The trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release in theaters on June 20, was dropped on Tuesday.
Directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, the film's screenplay has been adapted from the blockbuster 2018 Spanish film.
Here's where to watch the OG.
Streaming status
'Campeones' not available on Indian OTT platforms, but there's hope
The original Spanish film is not available on any OTT platform in India. It is, however, streamable on Amazon Prime Video in other countries across the globe.
But, if you're excited to watch a Hollywood remake of the film, Champions, by Bobby Farrelly and starring Woody Harrelson, can be watched on JioHotstar.
Released in 2023, Champions had a warm reception among viewers.
Ever since Sitaare Zameen Par trailer came out, people have been blasting it for copying Champions trailer frame-to-frame.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Nothing much! But Aamir Khan's 'sitaare zameen par' is a remake of recent Hollywood Movie Champions. https://t.co/8AMw3YPai7 pic.twitter.com/UZxXXxo1iO— Abhay (@KaunHaiAbhay) May 14, 2025
Film synopsis
'Campeones' plot and success in Spain
Notably, Khan's last venture, Laal Singh Chaddha, was also not accepted for being a copy. Will things change this time?
Campeones revolves around Marco, a basketball coach who, after legal trouble, is assigned the task of training a team of players with intellectual disabilities.
Reluctant at first, Marco soon learns about the team's determination and spirit, leading to a transformative journey for all.
Directed by Javier Fesser, Campeones became the highest-grossing Spanish film of 2018 and won many awards.