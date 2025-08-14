Ibrahim Ali Khan's nutritionist reveals actor's six-pack fitness secrets

Ibrahim Ali Khan , the latest Gen Z star who made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, underwent a remarkable physical transformation for his first film. His six-pack abs were a standout feature, and his nutritionist, Nicole Linhares Kedia, recently spilled the beans on how the actor achieved such an enviable physique. She revealed to NDTV that nutrition is crucial for "both appearance and performance."

Diet details How to fuel your body, Kedia on importance of nutrition Kedia emphasized that nutrition is vital for anyone, especially those in the public eye. She said, "How you fuel your body directly influences not just how you look, but your energy, mood, skin health, and overall presence." To bring balance to Khan's diet, Kedia introduced antioxidant-rich foods and increased fiber intake. She also added fennel seeds to help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Food modifications Khan enjoyed parathas, wraps, and biryani Kedia shared that Khan relishes dishes such as bhurji, parathas, wraps, and shawarmas, and relies on red meat as a key protein source. However, instead of eliminating his favorite food biryani from his diet completely, Kedia opted for healthier versions using brown rice and quinoa to lessen its adverse effects.