LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Ibrahim Ali Khan's nutritionist reveals actor's six-pack fitness secrets
Summarize
Ibrahim Ali Khan's nutritionist reveals actor's six-pack fitness secrets
Nutrition is key to appearance and performance

Ibrahim Ali Khan's nutritionist reveals actor's six-pack fitness secrets

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 14, 2025
04:43 pm
What's the story

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the latest Gen Z star who made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, underwent a remarkable physical transformation for his first film. His six-pack abs were a standout feature, and his nutritionist, Nicole Linhares Kedia, recently spilled the beans on how the actor achieved such an enviable physique. She revealed to NDTV that nutrition is crucial for "both appearance and performance."

Diet details

How to fuel your body, Kedia on importance of nutrition

Kedia emphasized that nutrition is vital for anyone, especially those in the public eye. She said, "How you fuel your body directly influences not just how you look, but your energy, mood, skin health, and overall presence." To bring balance to Khan's diet, Kedia introduced antioxidant-rich foods and increased fiber intake. She also added fennel seeds to help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Food modifications

Khan enjoyed parathas, wraps, and biryani

Kedia shared that Khan relishes dishes such as bhurji, parathas, wraps, and shawarmas, and relies on red meat as a key protein source. However, instead of eliminating his favorite food biryani from his diet completely, Kedia opted for healthier versions using brown rice and quinoa to lessen its adverse effects.

Workout changes

Nutrition for performance

Kedia noticed that Khan's circadian rhythm was often disrupted. "At times, he would train on an empty stomach, which wasn't ideal given the intensity of his workouts," she said. To address this, they introduced a light pre-workout snack, usually a banana with mixed seeds, and electrolyte-rich water during training. After workouts, Khan consumed a good protein source within 90 minutes to aid recovery and performance. Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was last seen in Sarzameen.