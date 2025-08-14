John Abraham explains why 'Tehran' skipped theater release for OTT

The geopolitical thriller Tehran , starring John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar , premiered on Zee5 on Thursday. The movie is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films . In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Abraham spoke about the decision to release the film directly on OTT instead of in theaters. He said that it was a tough choice but ultimately necessary for the film's success.

Release strategy Abraham on why 'Tehran' won't work theatrically Abraham said, "Yes, to be honest, you do feel disheartened and disappointed that this film is not releasing theatrically." "But at the same time, what we thought was the biggest advantage of this film, the Iran-Israel conflict, also turned out to be its Achilles's heel." "I don't think this film would have seen the light of day in theaters, so I'm thankful to Zee5 for giving us a platform to put it out. It was a double or quits scenario."

Film promotion Actor on film's importance, why it's not a jingoistic narrative Abraham also spoke about the film's significance and why it should be on everyone's watchlist this Independence Day. He said, "It's very important to put out a good film, and Tehran is exactly that, a meaningful story." "It's not your typical jingoistic narrative; it tackles terrorism and explores the idea that we, as Indians, are not a playground or a battleground for other countries to fight their wars." "That's what Tehran is about, an edge-of-the-seat political thriller."