'Tehran': Meet the main characters in John-Manushi's ZEE5 thriller

The highly anticipated geopolitical action thriller Tehran, starring John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar , is set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 14. The film, directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films, explores the murky world of international espionage amid the rising tensions between Israel and Iran. Here's a look at the main characters in this action-packed drama.

Lead role ACP Rajiv Kumar (Abraham) Abraham plays ACP Rajiv Kumar, an officer caught between duty and conscience. His character is described as, "A patriot on a mission to unfold this conspiracy or an officer gone rogue - which identity is ACP Rajiv going to choose?" The film, inspired by true events, delves into his multiple struggles with international espionage and the geopolitical conflict between Iran and Israel.

Supporting role SI Divya Rana (Chhillar) Chhillar plays the role of SI Divya Rana, a brave and determined officer committed to her duties. Her character is described as having everything she needs to dutifully and bravely serve the nation. The poster of her character suggests that she will be involved in several action sequences throughout the film.

Complex character Sheilaja (Neeru Bajwa) Neeru Bajwa plays the role of Sheilaja, a strong and morally upright figure who stands for her beliefs even in the face of adversity. Her character has been described as driven by emotions and complex, reflecting the movie's dominant themes of global politics and personal convictions, per Hindustan Times. This role is a departure from her usual work in Punjabi cinema.