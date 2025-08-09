Next Article
'Sholay' to premiere at TIFF 2025 in 4K restoration
Bollywood classic Sholay is making a splashy return with a 4K restored premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025.
Organized by Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films, this special screening celebrates the film's 50th anniversary and lasting impact since its original release in 1975.
Indian fans want their own big-screen re-release of 'Sholay'
While global audiences gear up for TIFF, Indian fans are hoping for their own big-screen re-release of Sholay in 4K.
Many are reminiscing about its legendary runs in theaters like Mumbai's Strand and even suggesting a grand anniversary event at New Excelsior.
The excitement shows just how much people still want to experience this iconic film together.