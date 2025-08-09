Next Article
'Maharani' actor Ambubai Sonawane dies in road accident
Ambubai Sonawane, a 53-year-old junior artist, passed away after a road accident in Goregaon East on Friday morning.
She was riding pillion with an acquaintance, Shubham Ghatwal, when their two-wheeler collided with another bike while overtaking a bus.
Sonawane fell and suffered serious injuries; despite being rushed to two hospitals, she didn't survive.
Police have charged Ghatwal with rash and negligent driving.
Sonawane lived with her son
Sonawane lived in Goregaon East with her son Shivraj and worked at film studios like Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari. She had just wrapped up a shoot before the accident happened.
Sadly, this isn't the first such loss—another junior artist, M.F. Kapil, recently drowned during a film shoot in Karnataka.