'Maharani' actor Ambubai Sonawane dies in road accident Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Ambubai Sonawane, a 53-year-old junior artist, passed away after a road accident in Goregaon East on Friday morning.

She was riding pillion with an acquaintance, Shubham Ghatwal, when their two-wheeler collided with another bike while overtaking a bus.

Sonawane fell and suffered serious injuries; despite being rushed to two hospitals, she didn't survive.

Police have charged Ghatwal with rash and negligent driving.