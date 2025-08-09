How much will 'War 2' tickets cost you?
What's the story
The upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, will be priced in the "mega-blockbuster" category. This means that ticket prices are likely to be on the higher side, similar to those of Pushpa 2. The decision has been made by Yash Raj Films (YRF) as they believe War 2 is one of the biggest films set for a 2025 release across all languages and industries in India.
Pricing details
Cinema halls have agreed with YRF's decision
According to Bollywood Hungama, "YRF has asked cinemas to go for mega blockbuster pricing for War 2." "The cinemas have also agreed with the directive." "As they are confident that there is going to be a heavy demand for the film due to its casting and...popularity of YRF Spy Universe. Similarly, for Pushpa 2, which was in high demand, cinemas hiked up their prices, and some tickets went for as high as ₹2,400. War 2 could face the same scenario.
Censor board's intervention
CBFC asked to remove 'sensual visuals'
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers of War 2 to make some changes. The board has asked for a total of nine cuts, including a nine-second "sensual visuals" sequence from the recently released song Aavan Jaavan. The makers have now shortened the film's runtime to 171 minutes and 44 seconds, per Bollywood Hungama's report. The film will be released on August 14.