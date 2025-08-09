Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's 'War 2' faces CBFC cuts; see details
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered several cuts in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's upcoming film War 2. The board has asked for a total of nine cuts, including a nine-second "sensual visuals" sequence from the recently released song Aavan Jaavan. The makers have now shortened the film's runtime further to 171 minutes and 44 seconds, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Details
Other cuts include muting inappropriate references in audio
Apart from the nine-second cut from the song, which reportedly represents a 50% reduction in the sensual visuals, the CBFC has also asked for muting "inappropriate references" in audio. They've asked to replace "obscene dialogues" with approved ones and delete a two-second obscene gesture. The film was initially certified U/A 16+ on Wednesday.
Runtime reduction
Makers voluntarily approached CBFC again
After the initial cuts, the makers of War 2 voluntarily approached CBFC again and further reduced the film's runtime. This decision may have been influenced by the recommendations from the Examining Committee (EC). A source told the outlet, "It is possible that the EC must have asked for many changes, which...prompted War 2 makers to approach the RC." "Presiding Officer of the RC was Ramesh Patange. He is known to clear those films for which the EC has had reservations."
Release date
'War 2' to hit theaters on August 14
War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to hit the theaters on August 14, going head-to-head with Rajinikanth's pan-India movie, Coolie. War 2 has been in the news for its high-octane action sequences and star-studded cast. Despite the cuts ordered by the CBFC, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.