Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's 'War 2' faces CBFC cuts; see details

Apart from the nine-second cut from the song, which reportedly represents a 50% reduction in the sensual visuals, the CBFC has also asked for muting "inappropriate references" in audio. They've asked to replace "obscene dialogues" with approved ones and delete a two-second obscene gesture. The film was initially certified U/A 16+ on Wednesday.

Runtime reduction

Makers voluntarily approached CBFC again

After the initial cuts, the makers of War 2 voluntarily approached CBFC again and further reduced the film's runtime. This decision may have been influenced by the recommendations from the Examining Committee (EC). A source told the outlet, "It is possible that the EC must have asked for many changes, which...prompted War 2 makers to approach the RC." "Presiding Officer of the RC was Ramesh Patange. He is known to clear those films for which the EC has had reservations."