Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2': Check cast, plot, runtime

Bollywood is abuzz with excitement for the upcoming action film War 2, set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025. The sequel to the blockbuster War (2019), it is directed by Ayan Mukerji and features an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan , Jr NTR , and Kiara Advani . The film is a part of Yash Raj Films 's Spy Universe and promises to take the franchise global. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Plot details Roshan returns as Kabir Dhaliwal In War 2, Roshan will reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, the charismatic spy from the first film. This time, Kabir is on an undercover mission that takes him across six countries—Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India. His new mission pits him against a new nemesis played by NTR, who is making his Hindi film debut with this project.

Cast details Other cast members and their roles Alongside Roshan and NTR, War 2 also stars Advani as Kavya Luthra, who is a lot more than just Kabir's love interest. Ashutosh Rana will reprise his role as Colonel Sunil Luthra from the first film, ensuring continuity within the Spy Universe. The film promises a high-octane face-off between Roshan and NTR, with plenty of drama, espionage, and action sequences. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who star in the upcoming YRF spy film Alpha, will likely appear in cameo roles.