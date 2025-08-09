Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2': Check cast, plot, runtime
What's the story
Bollywood is abuzz with excitement for the upcoming action film War 2, set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025. The sequel to the blockbuster War (2019), it is directed by Ayan Mukerji and features an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe and promises to take the franchise global. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Plot details
Roshan returns as Kabir Dhaliwal
In War 2, Roshan will reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, the charismatic spy from the first film. This time, Kabir is on an undercover mission that takes him across six countries—Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India. His new mission pits him against a new nemesis played by NTR, who is making his Hindi film debut with this project.
Cast details
Other cast members and their roles
Alongside Roshan and NTR, War 2 also stars Advani as Kavya Luthra, who is a lot more than just Kabir's love interest. Ashutosh Rana will reprise his role as Colonel Sunil Luthra from the first film, ensuring continuity within the Spy Universe. The film promises a high-octane face-off between Roshan and NTR, with plenty of drama, espionage, and action sequences. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who star in the upcoming YRF spy film Alpha, will likely appear in cameo roles.
Production details
Runtime and age rating
Produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 marks a new creative direction for the franchise with Mukerji at the helm. The film has been given a 'UA' 16+ rating by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) across all languages. The Hindi version has a runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes, while the Telugu and Tamil versions are slightly shorter at around 2 hours and 51 minutes. War 2 will clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie.