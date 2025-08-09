Vishnuvardhan's memorial demolished; fans protest, pay tribute
Fans of Kannada film legend Dr. Vishnuvardhan gathered in Bengaluru on Friday after his memorial at Abhiman Studio was unexpectedly demolished overnight, reportedly due to a court order and heavy police presence.
The site, built after his passing in 2009, had become a special place for admirers over the years.
Memorial built by fans on land now under dispute
The memorial sits on land caught in a long-running ownership dispute, with new claimants allegedly eyeing it for commercial projects like a shopping mall.
Fans and the Vishnuvardhan Fans Association called out the government and film chamber for not protecting the tribute they worked so hard to build.
Legal barriers mean only family or authorities can intervene now, leaving supporters frustrated.
Filmmaker Ravi Srivathsa shared his disappointment online, while several protesters were briefly detained during the unrest.