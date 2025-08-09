'We have set the benchmark': Smriti Irani on 'Kyunki...' reboot

The much-anticipated reboot of the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, featuring Smriti Irani in the lead role, has made a strong debut. The series, which premiered on Star Plus recently, has reportedly garnered an impressive TRP of 2.3 in its first week. This is a significant achievement considering the original show's immense popularity when it first aired in 2000 and ran until 2008.

Show's journey Irani on reboot's success In a recent interview with Filmibeat, Irani spoke about the show's success and said, "Today's history has been created because there are no shows that can come back after 25 years, and still be successful with the same cast, with the same production house, on the same network." "I think we have set the benchmark."

Statement 'There was no social media...': Irani recalls original run Irani further added, "So, there's nobody else to compete with but us." "But, I also understand that when we began the show (25 years ago), there was no social media, there was no OTT, there was no fragmented audience, we had no PR, we had no hoarding, we had no Instagram to tell our viewers what is upcoming or who is in the cast." "Nobody had any followers anywhere."