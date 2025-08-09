LOADING...
'SSMB29': When will the first-look release? Rajamouli reveals 
By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 09, 2025
12:11 pm
What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli has given an exciting update on his upcoming movie with actor Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. In a note to fans, he acknowledged their patience and revealed that the film's first look will be unveiled in November 2025. The director said the scope of the film is so vast that "mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice."

Special reveal

'NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN' presentation in the making

Rajamouli assured fans that the first look of SSMB29 will be a "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal." He said, "We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating." The director's words suggest that fans are in for a grand experience in line with his reputation for crafting visually stunning spectacles. The film is reportedly a jungle adventure.

Production update

More about 'SSMB29'

SSMB29 marks Rajamouli's first collaboration with Babu, making it one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema. The project also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, R Madhavan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The filming is currently underway in Hyderabad and is expected to be wrapped in 2026. A release date is awaited.