'SSMB29' first look to be out in November 2025

'SSMB29': When will the first-look release? Rajamouli reveals

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:11 pm Aug 09, 202512:11 pm

What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli has given an exciting update on his upcoming movie with actor Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. In a note to fans, he acknowledged their patience and revealed that the film's first look will be unveiled in November 2025. The director said the scope of the film is so vast that "mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice."