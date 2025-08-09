'Difficult as an...outsider': Mouni on lack of projects after 'Brahmastra'

Actor Mouni Roy recently opened up about the challenges she continues to face as an outsider in the entertainment industry. Despite her acclaimed performance as Junoon in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Roy revealed that she had expected more opportunities post the film's success, but was disappointed. In a recent interview with Zoom, she said, "You're as big as your last project. It's very difficult to get roles here as an outsider."

Industry struggles 'All talented actors from outside should be given...': Roy Roy further said, "Post Brahmastra, there should have been more job opportunities for me since my performance was received so well but that didn't happen." She emphasized the need for equal opportunities for talented outsiders to audition for good roles and be considered in important discussions. "All the talented actors from outside should be given the same opportunities to audition for good parts and their names should be taken in important rooms. I have never shied away from auditioning."

Career transition More about Roy's career Roy, who has been a part of several television shows for years, made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Gold. She was then seen as Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's 2022 film Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Despite fans' expectations to see her in more mainstream films after Brahmastra, Roy's transition hasn't been as smooth as hoped.

Industry insights Here's how she described the industry's workings Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Roy shared her insights into the industry's workings. She explained that actors are usually the last to be considered in film projects, after scripts and production logistics are finalized. "In the meantime, the director and the casting agent are considering a lot of actors who they think are fitting the bill." "And unfortunately, if they can't visualize you for a part, you won't even receive a call for a look test or a meeting."