'Red Letter' streaming on ShemarooMe: Watch award-winning thriller with premium subscription Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

"Red Letter," a Hindi thriller that made its mark at the Cannes Film Festival, is now streaming on ShemarooMe.

Released on August 9, 2025, you can catch it with an OTTplay Premium subscription (which also covers JioHotstar, Zee5, and Sonyliv).

The film is a quick watch at just over 35 minutes.