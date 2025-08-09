Next Article
'Red Letter' streaming on ShemarooMe: Watch award-winning thriller with premium subscription
"Red Letter," a Hindi thriller that made its mark at the Cannes Film Festival, is now streaming on ShemarooMe.
Released on August 9, 2025, you can catch it with an OTTplay Premium subscription (which also covers JioHotstar, Zee5, and Sonyliv).
The film is a quick watch at just over 35 minutes.
Plot of the film
Ajit Arora directed the film and also stars alongside Krishma Thakur.
Set in scenic mountains, the film follows a man who stumbles upon a mysterious red letter tied to an old murder case from the 1980s—unraveling secrets that blur the lines between past and present.