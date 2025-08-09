Aamir Khan's brother Faissal reveals actor forcefully locked him up

Faissal Khan, the younger brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan , recently opened up about a harrowing phase of his life. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he revealed that he was confined to Aamir's house for an entire year and forced to take medication under the pretense of being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. "They locked me up in Aamir's house for a year, forcibly giving me medication," Khan said.

Family conflict More on the ordeal Khan described this ordeal as being stuck in a "chakravyuh," a complex maze with his entire family against him. He said this mental trauma caused him to distance himself from his relatives, who allegedly controlled his freedom and medical treatment. "They claimed I had schizophrenia and was a danger to society," he said.

Allegations Financial and legal decisions taken over by Aamir Khan further alleged that Aamir had taken over all his financial and legal decisions. "I wasn't allowed outside. A bodyguard was stationed outside my room," he said. He also claimed that their mother and sister had filed a case against him, declaring him a danger to society, which resulted in police involvement.