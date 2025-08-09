Genelia confirms horror film with Manoj Bajpayee, Ram Gopal Varma

Actor Genelia Deshmukh has confirmed her participation in a horror film directed by Ram Gopal Varma and featuring Manoj Bajpayee . Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she expressed excitement about this new venture. "I am also doing a film with Ram Gopal Varma...which is also exciting as I have never done a horror film before," she said. "Often, you have the desire to dabble in ten genres, but you also need to be offered films in those genres! "

New ventures Deshmukh's other upcoming project is 'Gunmaster G9' Deshmukh also revealed her involvement in Gunmaster G9, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. "Again, it's a space that I have never explored before. As an actor, you feel you have evolved... Hence, I am grateful that I am offered these parts," she said. She added that she had signed all these projects before the release of Sitaare Zameen Par (SZP).

Career highlight On 'Raja Shivaji' Deshmukh is also a part of Raja Shivaji, which is directed by her husband, Riteish Deshmukh. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. "It is a film which is extremely close to mine and Riteish's hearts. We are putting everything we ever knew into it," she said about the project.

Film discussion On 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Deshmukh also shared her thoughts on SZP, which marked her return to commercial Hindi cinema. She was part of the film alongside Aamir Khan. The actor-producer said it was special to be a part of a film that talks about inclusion. "To date, I wonder why and how it all came together... But sometimes your validation is what people give you, which you don't really see."