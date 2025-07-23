'Police Station Mein Bhoot': Manoj Bajpayee-RGV reunite for horror comedy  

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manoj Bajpayee are reuniting for a horror-comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. The film will go on floors on Saturday, July 26, in Hyderabad , reported Mid-Day. This marks their first collaboration in many years. The duo earlier worked together in Satya (1998), Kaun (1999), and Shool (1999).

Plot details Here's what the film is about A source told the portal that Bajpayee will begin shooting at a bungalow in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. The bungalow will be converted into a police station for the film. "Ramu has written a wild story that sees how Manoj's character transforms from an honest cop to a maniacal one after he is possessed by the gangster's spirit and the police station becomes haunted."

Filming schedule The film will be shot in 4 schedules The film will be shot over four schedules, with the first one in Hyderabad. After this, the remaining schedules will take place in parts of South India. The source added, "Ramu wishes to wrap it up by the year-end." Apart from Bajpayee, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh as his wife and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.