Apple has reduced App Store fees

Apple revamps EU App Store rules to dodge €50M/day fines

By Mudit Dube 10:09 am Jul 23, 202510:09 am

What's the story

Apple's recent changes to its App Store rules and fees are likely to get the nod from European Union (EU) antitrust regulators, as per Reuters. These revisions could save the tech giant from facing hefty daily fines of up to 5% of daily global revenue—around €50 million per day. Last month, Apple announced that developers would pay a 20% processing fee for purchases made through the App Store. However, this fee could go as low as 13% under Apple's small-business program.