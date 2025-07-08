Some users feel it's a backtrack on original vision

Apple's Liquid Glass UI gets more matte after user complaints

By Mudit Dube 08:47 am Jul 08, 202508:47 am

What's the story

Apple's latest update to its Liquid Glass design language has taken a more frosted approach. The change was first spotted in the third developer beta of iOS 26, where Apple dialed down the transparency of navigation bars, buttons, and tabs. The previous version allowed users to see content behind these elements clearly. However, many users had complained that this high transparency made it difficult to see certain options like icons in Control Center.