Apple's first foldable iPhone could debut next year
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to enter the foldable phone market with its first-ever foldable iPhone.
The device is expected to be launched in 2026, likely as part of the iPhone 18 series.
The information comes from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims that Foxconn, one of Apple's key suppliers, will begin production of the device by late September or early October 2025.
Display details
Samsung Display to supply foldable panels
The foldable display for the upcoming iPhone is confirmed to be manufactured by Samsung Display, a leader in the foldable screen industry.
The device will reportedly have a 5.5-inch display when folded and a much larger 7.8-inch screen when opened up.
This design is similar to the Galaxy Fold rather than the flip-style clamshell design seen in some other brands' offerings.
Slim design
Apple's foldable iPhone will have an 'invisible' crease
Apple's first foldable iPhone is said to be extremely thin, measuring just 4.5mm when unfolded and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded.
The company has been working hard on perfecting the hinge of this device, so much so that the crease in the middle would be almost invisible—an area where even top competitors have struggled.
Feature speculation
Expected price and other details
The upcoming foldable iPhone could come with under-display cameras and might even replace Face ID with a Touch ID system, likely because of space constraints.
As for the price, it is expected to be between $2,000 and $2,500—making it Apple's most expensive smartphone ever.