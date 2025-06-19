AI-designed chips for iPhone, Mac? Apple is exploring the idea
What's the story
Apple is considering the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to expedite the design process of its custom chips.
The revelation was made by Johny Srouji, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, during a recent speech in Belgium.
He was receiving an award from Imec, a renowned semiconductor research and development group that collaborates with major chipmakers worldwide.
Evolution
Apple's custom chip development journey
In his speech, Srouji highlighted Apple's journey of custom chip development, starting from the first A4 chip in an iPhone in 2010 to the latest ones powering Mac desktop computers and Vision Pro headset.
He stressed on the importance of using cutting-edge tools for chip design, including advanced software from electronic design automation (EDA) firms.
This industry is currently dominated by Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys who are both working to incorporate AI into their products.
Productivity boost
'Generative AI techniques can boost productivity'
Srouji emphasized the role of EDA companies in supporting Apple's complex chip designs.
He said, "Generative AI techniques have a high potential in getting more design work in less time, and it can be a huge productivity boost."
Srouji also highlighted Apple's bold approach to chip design, saying that the company is not afraid of making big bets.
He cited the example of Apple switching its Mac computers from Intel's chips to its own in 2020 without any contingency plans.