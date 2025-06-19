YouTube crashing on your iPhone? Google just released a fix
What's the story
If you've been facing issues with the YouTube app crashing on your iPhone, you're not alone. The problem has been acknowledged by Google and a fix has been rolled out.
The tech giant is advising all iOS users to manually reinstall the app from the App Store, as this will ensure they get the latest stable version with all necessary updates.
Widespread impact
YouTube app crash
The YouTube app crashing issue wasn't limited to iPhones alone. Users on both Android and iOS platforms reported similar problems in the last few days.
The app would either crash immediately after opening or freeze without responding.
Google acknowledged the issue on its official support forums, confirming that it was aware of the problem affecting a subset of users across devices.
Resolution process
Temporary workaround while Google worked on a permanent fix
As a temporary solution, the YouTube team suggested users delete the app, restart their device, and then reinstall it from the app store.
This workaround helped some regain access while Google worked on a permanent fix for the issue.
Now that the problem has been resolved, iOS users are specifically asked by Google to reinstall the YouTube app manually.
Update requirement
Reinstallation will ensure you have the latest stable version
The reinstallation process is crucial as it guarantees that iPhone users get the latest stable version of the app from the App Store.
This version contains all necessary fixes and also eliminates any residual glitches that may have lingered from previous installations.
Despite some Reddit threads speculating about ad blockers being responsible for these issues, Google has confirmed that they had nothing to do with this particular problem.