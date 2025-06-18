Google mocks Apple in new Pixel ad over iOS features
What's the story
Apple's latest iOS 26 has drawn a lot of attention and reactions from the tech world. The new "Liquid Glass" design has especially caught the eye of competitors like Samsung.
Now, Google has joined in with a cheeky ad that playfully questions Apple's originality with some of its new software update features.
Ad campaign
Google ad features banter between Pixel and iPhone
The ad features a banter between the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro.
In this exchange, the iPhone character excitedly talks about new features like live translation for text messages, Hold Assist, and call screening.
The Pixel character then points out that these were introduced years ago on its devices - live translation four years ago, Hold Assist five years ago, and call screening seven years ago.
Campaign details
Ad is part of Google's '#BestPhonesForever' campaign
This ad is part of Google's ongoing "#BestPhonesForever" campaign, which highlights how many features in iOS 26 look like those that have been on Google Pixel phones for years.
The video ends with the iPhone character asking what the Pixel is working on for the new and upcoming Pixel 10, hinting that Apple may once again borrow ideas from it.
Samsung's response
Samsung also responded to Apple's announcements
Along with Google, Samsung also responded to Apple's new features.
The company shared a post on X that hinted at the new glass-like interface, suggesting it was familiar with its earlier One UI design.
It also addressed Apple's announcement of live translation in Messages, FaceTime and Phone apps by noting that real-time text and speech translation was introduced with the Galaxy S24 series in 2024.