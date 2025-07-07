IT major Ingram Micro is facing a ransomware attack

Service disruption

Customers unable to place orders

The global outage has severely affected Ingram Micro's operations. Customers have been unable to place any orders, and employees have been locked out of various internal systems. The disruption began when the firm's main website, ingrammicro.com, went offline. Instead of the usual homepage, visitors were greeted with an "access restricted" page from Akamai Technologies Inc, a networking vendor used by Ingram Micro.