IT major Ingram Micro is facing a ransomware attack
The incident happened on July 3

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 07, 2025
08:03 pm
What's the story

Ingram Micro, a leading US-based IT services provider, has confirmed a ransomware attack on its internal systems. The breach has caused a global outage affecting the company's websites and operations since July 3. The company has taken systems offline, launched an investigation with cybersecurity experts, and notified law enforcement about the incident.

Service disruption

Customers unable to place orders

The global outage has severely affected Ingram Micro's operations. Customers have been unable to place any orders, and employees have been locked out of various internal systems. The disruption began when the firm's main website, ingrammicro.com, went offline. Instead of the usual homepage, visitors were greeted with an "access restricted" page from Akamai Technologies Inc, a networking vendor used by Ingram Micro.

Industry impact

Ingram Micro is a major player in IT ecosystem

Ingram Micro plays a key role in the global IT ecosystem. It provides hardware, software, cloud services, logistics, as well as training solutions to a huge network of resellers and managed service providers across the world. The ongoing outage highlights the potential impact of cyberattacks on major players in this industry.