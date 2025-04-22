What's the story

Google has warned its three billion Gmail users of a sophisticated phishing scam that is fooling even the most tech-savvy people.

This comes after software developer Nick Johnson warned about the scam on social media after nearly falling for it himself.

According to him, the fake email looked like an official communication from Google and even passed the firm's DKIM (Domain Keys Identified Mail) check, making it look like a regular message in Gmail's inbox.