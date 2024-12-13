Yahoo lays off 25% of cybersecurity team, outsources 'red team'
Yahoo has laid off nearly 25% of its cybersecurity team, The Paranoids, in the last one year. This means the company has lost 40 to 50 employees out of the 200 in its cybersecurity division since the beginning of this year. The details were confirmed by a number of current and former Yahoo employees who spoke anonymously to TechCrunch.
Yahoo's CTO announces broader changes, eliminates 'red team'
Valeri Liborski, Yahoo's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since September, has announced broader changes in the technology unit. In an email to staff, Liborski said these decisions were difficult and not taken lightly. The Paranoids's red team, which conducts cyberattack simulations, was completely eliminated this week. At least three rounds of layoffs have hit the cybersecurity team this year, reported TechCrunch.
Yahoo confirms layoffs and transition to outsourced security model
Yahoo has confirmed the layoffs and the elimination of its red team to TechCrunch. A Yahoo spokesperson, Brenden Lee, said the company's security program has matured significantly over seven years. He added that Yahoo is transitioning offensive security operations to an outsourced model as part of strategic adjustments. Last year, the company laid off over 1,600 employees—roughly 20% of its total workforce—to improve the company's profitability and allow investment in other business areas.