ICICI Bank warns of parcel fraud scams where scammers pose as officials, claiming a parcel with illegal substances is booked in your name, to extract sensitive information.

They use fear tactics, even pretending to digitally arrest victims, to get bank details and trick them into transferring money to fake accounts.

ICICI advises questioning unusual requests, acting promptly if suspicious, and reporting to the National Cyber Crime portal or their helpline.

The bank shared the alert via email

Beware of these parcel fraud scams, ICICI Bank warns

By Akash Pandey 12:17 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story ICICI Bank has warned its customers about a new trend of parcel fraud scams. In these fake schemes, fraudsters pose as officials from the Customs Department or Police and use psychological tricks to steal sensitive personal and financial information from their victims. The bank shared the alert via an email sent directly to its customers. Here's what you need to know.

Scam tactics

Modus operandi of parcel fraudsters

The scammers contact their targets over phone calls, posing as Customs Department or Police representatives. They tell unsuspecting individuals that a parcel/courier, containing illegal substances like narcotic drugs, has been booked in their name. Using fear-based tactics during these calls, they intimidate victims into believing they are facing legal consequences and coerce them into divulging sensitive information like bank/card details.

Information extraction

Scammers exploit fear to extract information

The fraudsters leverage the victims' fear of legal action to get their personal and financial details. They convince victims that they are being digitally arrested, and pressure them into sharing more sensitive information. In some cases, victims are even tricked into initiating money transfers to a fictitious RBI account. The scammers also seek Aadhaar numbers and other identification details, apart from bank information, for their illicit activities.

Safety measures

ICICI Bank offers safety tips against parcel scams

To help customers protect themselves from such scams, ICICI Bank has issued a set of safety guidelines. These include stopping and questioning unusual requests for sensitive information, acting promptly if something feels wrong, and reporting any suspicious activities immediately to the National Cyber Crime portal at cybercrime.gov.in or by calling the helpline number 1930. The bank also encourages customers to use its own helpline number 18002662 for assistance.