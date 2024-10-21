Beware of these parcel fraud scams, ICICI Bank warns
ICICI Bank has warned its customers about a new trend of parcel fraud scams. In these fake schemes, fraudsters pose as officials from the Customs Department or Police and use psychological tricks to steal sensitive personal and financial information from their victims. The bank shared the alert via an email sent directly to its customers. Here's what you need to know.
Modus operandi of parcel fraudsters
The scammers contact their targets over phone calls, posing as Customs Department or Police representatives. They tell unsuspecting individuals that a parcel/courier, containing illegal substances like narcotic drugs, has been booked in their name. Using fear-based tactics during these calls, they intimidate victims into believing they are facing legal consequences and coerce them into divulging sensitive information like bank/card details.
Scammers exploit fear to extract information
The fraudsters leverage the victims' fear of legal action to get their personal and financial details. They convince victims that they are being digitally arrested, and pressure them into sharing more sensitive information. In some cases, victims are even tricked into initiating money transfers to a fictitious RBI account. The scammers also seek Aadhaar numbers and other identification details, apart from bank information, for their illicit activities.
ICICI Bank offers safety tips against parcel scams
To help customers protect themselves from such scams, ICICI Bank has issued a set of safety guidelines. These include stopping and questioning unusual requests for sensitive information, acting promptly if something feels wrong, and reporting any suspicious activities immediately to the National Cyber Crime portal at cybercrime.gov.in or by calling the helpline number 1930. The bank also encourages customers to use its own helpline number 18002662 for assistance.