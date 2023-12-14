RIL emerges as biggest wealth creator for 5th consecutive year

By Dwaipayan Roy Dec 14, 2023

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel are other major wealth creators

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has secured its position as the top wealth creator in India for the fifth consecutive year, according to a Motilal Oswal study. The study highlights that RIL's price-to-earnings ratio increased to 24 times in 2023, up from 15 times in 2018, generating wealth of approximately Rs. 9.6 lakh crore this year. Other major wealth creators during this period include Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever.

Llyods Metals was the fastest wealth creator

Llyods Metals was the fastest wealth creator between 2018-2023, boasting a price compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 79%. The report states, "Around Rs. 10 lakh invested in 2018 in top 10 fastest wealth creators would be worth Rs. 1 crore in 2023, a return CAGR of 59% vis-à-vis 12% for the BSE Sensex." Capri Global was the most consistent wealth creator, outperforming the BSE Sensex over the past five years. It achieved a CAGR of 50% from 2018-2023.

List of all-round wealth creators

Adani Enterprises took the crown for all-round wealth creators during the same period, with the biggest price CAGR of 78%. All-round wealth creators are determined by the addition of ranks under three categories: fastest, biggest, and consistent. Other notable all-round wealth creators during the same period were Varun Beverages, Linde India, Adani Energy, Adani Power, Tube Investments, ICICI Bank, SRF, and LTIMindtree.