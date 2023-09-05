Sensex gains 152 points, Nifty settles near 19,580 mark

Business

Sensex gains 152 points, Nifty settles near 19,580 mark

Written by Akash Pandey September 05, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 soared 110.6 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.23% to 65,780.26 points, the Nifty jumped 0.24% to 19,574.9 points. The broader market indices were flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 110.6 points, or 0.97%, to 11,437.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY REALTY emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 3.09%, 1.09%, and 1.05%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Apollo Hospital, Coal India, and Sun Pharma, which climbed 3.29%, 3.03%, and 2.11%, respectively. UltraTech Cement, Dr. Reddys Labs, and SBI Life Insurance emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.49%, 1.4%, and 1.31%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei dropping to 3,154.37 points, 18,456.91 points, and 33,036.76 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.02% to 14,031.82 points.

INR goes down 0.35% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.35% lower to Rs. 83.04 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 59,316, while the silver futures tumbled 1.46% to Rs. 73,434. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.3% to $85.36 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $25,745.86, which is 0.77% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.30% and is trading at $1,631.65. BNB and Cardano are priced at $215.21 (0.40% up) and $0.2567 (0.08% up), respectively. Finally, up 1.32% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06403.

Share this timeline