Zomato empowers delivery partners with CPR, first-aid skills
Zomato has launched a first-responder training program called 'Serving India' for its delivery partners. The program focuses on teaching the delivery staff Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and first-aid skills to help prevent serious injuries or fatalities during emergencies. So far, several delivery partners have been trained as emergency heroes in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.
Professional training and first-aid kits provided
Rakesh Ranjan, CEO of Food Delivery at Zomato, revealed that more than 5,000 delivery partners have undergone professional first-responder training in the past three months. The training covers first-aid, basic life support, and CPR, and each participant receives a comprehensive first-aid kit as well. Zomato believes this initiative will enable their delivery partners to not only deliver food but also provide immediate medical assistance in case of an emergency.
Zomato shares rise amidst training initiative
Following the announcement of the first-responder training program, Zomato's shares jumped by 3.46% to settle at Rs. 124.15 on Thursday. This comes after Japan's SoftBank Group sold a 1.1% stake in the online food delivery aggregator for Rs. 1,128 crore through an open market transaction earlier this month. Softbank's shareholding in Zomato has now decreased to 1.09% from a 2.17% stake.